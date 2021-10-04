Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,378,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,261,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,568,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,564,000 after purchasing an additional 861,234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 719,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $208,602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total value of $35,817.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,754.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total value of $4,017,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,299 shares in the company, valued at $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Argus increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.79.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $416.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.79 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.59.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

