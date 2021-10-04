Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $149,000 Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,858,000 after buying an additional 7,761 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,931,000. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $142.65 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.32 and a 1 year high of $157.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

