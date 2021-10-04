Basid Coin Price Reaches $0.0137 on Exchanges (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $11.14 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,202.83 or 0.08853736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00054667 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00299548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00114323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,335,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.