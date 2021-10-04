Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €125.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.71 ($117.31).

ETR BMW opened at €83.83 ($98.62) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €81.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €85.30. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a fifty-two week high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

