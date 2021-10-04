Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $208.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Expected fall in BD’s Medication Management Solutions unit in third-quarter fiscal 2021 is discouraging. The company’s operation in a significantly consolidated medical technology industry is worrying. Other headwinds like BD’s operation in a stiff competitive market and forex woes prevail. Over the past six months, the company has underperformed its industry. Yet, BD’s robust segmental performances, along with solid geographical revenues, in fiscal third-quarter are impressive. Regulatory approvals and slew of launches over the past few months are encouraging. BD’s slew of strategic deals also augurs well. Expansion of both margins bodes well . A raised financial outlook amid pandemic-led uncertainties is encouraging. A strong solvency position is an added plus. BD’s fiscal third-quarter results were better than expected.”

BDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

Shares of NYSE BDX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.09. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

