Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will report sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $1.99 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond posted sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year sales of $8.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.17 billion to $8.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded down $0.88 on Friday, reaching $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,853,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,168,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $53.90.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

