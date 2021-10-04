Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.93.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Harriet Edelman acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3,469.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 150.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

