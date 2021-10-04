Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Robert W. Baird

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $33.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBBY. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.93.

Shares of BBBY opened at $16.58 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,343,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,667 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

