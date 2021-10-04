Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BRGO stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Bergio International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About Bergio International

Bergio International, Inc engages in the product design, manufacture and distribution of jewellery. Its products consist of styles and designs made from precious metals such as gold, platinum, diamond, karat gold and other precious stones. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

