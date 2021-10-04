Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bergio International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the August 31st total of 33,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,603,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of BRGO stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Bergio International has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
