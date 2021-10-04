Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.86

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.86 and last traded at $7.85, with a volume of 1597 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The stock has a market cap of $609.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.71.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $99.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Berry by 44.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Berry by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

