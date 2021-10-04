Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Cut by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,336 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 18,084 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $20,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,668 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

Best Buy stock opened at $105.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $95.93 and a one year high of $128.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.62.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In related news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock worth $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

