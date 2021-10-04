Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) – B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($7.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($7.20) EPS.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $45.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $23,896,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $15,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after buying an additional 228,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 206,300 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total transaction of $407,804.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,400 in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

