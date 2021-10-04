Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.61 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $417.16 or 0.00878793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $70.14 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.
Binance Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars.
