bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $111.35 and last traded at $113.11. 146 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.99.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMXMF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bioMérieux from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.83.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.