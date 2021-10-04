Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Acquires 225,231 Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,983,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 225,231 shares during the quarter. Grifols makes up about 2.7% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $86,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 84,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 304,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 17,360 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grifols by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Shares of GRFS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.20. 15,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $20.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Grifols had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GRFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Grifols Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.