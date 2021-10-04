Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Buys 418,371 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,371 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for 11.2% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.34% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $361,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.34. The stock had a trading volume of 161,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.10.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

