Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Makes New $23.10 Million Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 511,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,097,000. ViacomCBS accounts for about 0.7% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of ViacomCBS as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,745,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,553,000 after acquiring an additional 866,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,052,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,391,000 after acquiring an additional 5,842,622 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 4,100.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,607,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter valued at $254,589,000. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.38. 269,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,591,191. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.99 and a 1 year high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.