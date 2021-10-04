Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Purchases 19,890 Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The business had revenue of $899.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

