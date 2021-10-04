Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Hills Corporation is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. They serve natural gas and electric utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. “

BKH has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Black Hills stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.91. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $53.11 and a 52 week high of $72.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $274,080. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 36.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

