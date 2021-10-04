BlackCoin (BLK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $514,986.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $4.42 million and approximately $514,986.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0725 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00026987 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000104 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001450 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,937,109 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

