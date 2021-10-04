BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,552,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 227,148 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.49% of Ashland Global worth $398,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,727,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 34,682.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,519,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,276 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 212.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,152,000 after acquiring an additional 812,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 32.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,032,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,634,000 after acquiring an additional 255,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 4.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 952,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,552,000 after acquiring an additional 40,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASH opened at $91.17 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.17 and a 12-month high of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

