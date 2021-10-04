BlackRock Inc. Has $375.20 Million Stock Holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,734,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 77,513 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $375,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,369,000 after buying an additional 44,838 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 400,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,562,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 14,723 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,600,000. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of SHEN opened at $32.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

