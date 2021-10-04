BlackRock Inc. Sells 127,885 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,011,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 127,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.84% of Crane worth $370,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 16.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 20.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,117,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 723,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,875,000 after acquiring an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CR opened at $97.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.83. Crane Co. has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $44,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 4,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $451,372.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

