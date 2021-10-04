BlackRock Inc. Sells 145,183 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $382,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,007,000 after buying an additional 479,691 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after buying an additional 157,543 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,427,000 after buying an additional 91,129 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 68,375 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 2,404.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 61,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.83.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $163.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.79. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.04.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

