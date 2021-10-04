BlackRock Inc. Sells 2,228,410 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,756,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228,410 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $393,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after buying an additional 678,527 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 17.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

TEVA opened at $9.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a positive return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

