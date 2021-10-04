BlackRock Inc. Trims Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,662,848 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 259,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.32% of Carter’s worth $377,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Carter’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Carter’s by 28.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s stock opened at $99.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $746.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.80.

In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,800 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total value of $288,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.