Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,963,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389,355 shares during the period. GoDaddy accounts for about 22.6% of Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd owned about 1.17% of GoDaddy worth $170,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 74.8% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth about $655,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 12.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDDY stock traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.12. The company had a trading volume of 23,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,504. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.66 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.08.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

