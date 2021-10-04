Blair William & Co. IL Has $2.76 Million Stake in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.23% of Brigham Minerals worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNRL. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.15.

Brigham Minerals stock opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $37.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 736.84%.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

