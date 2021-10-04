Blair William & Co. IL Invests $2.46 Million in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 143,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,000. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.12% of Hercules Capital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hercules Capital by 112.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 69.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

HTGC opened at $16.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 120.11%. Equities analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.