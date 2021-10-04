Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Posted by on Oct 4th, 2021

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,225,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,564.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 360,132 shares during the period.

DEED opened at $25.89 on Monday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.