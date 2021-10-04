Blair William & Co. IL Makes New Investment in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,225,000. Palladium Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 672,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,435,000 after acquiring an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 1,564.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after buying an additional 360,132 shares during the period.

DEED opened at $25.89 on Monday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day moving average of $25.95.

