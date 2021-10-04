Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 18.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1,545.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,649,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 64.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,042,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,368,000 after purchasing an additional 96,470 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,574,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,104,000 after purchasing an additional 152,666 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

HIW stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

