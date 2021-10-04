Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.05% of Medpace worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Medpace by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,177,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEDP opened at $195.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.56. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.48 and a fifty-two week high of $199.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tom C. King sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.74, for a total transaction of $39,717.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,563 shares of company stock valued at $34,013,651 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEDP. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

