Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,816 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vontier were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Vontier by 24.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,236,000 after buying an additional 1,218,376 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 77.4% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vontier by 103.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 17.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,541,000 after purchasing an additional 537,875 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Vontier by 1.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,036,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,944,000 after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of VNT opened at $34.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.75. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

