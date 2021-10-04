Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in September

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get Blue Prism Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BPRMF opened at $15.49 on Monday. Blue Prism Group has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $26.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Prism Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Prism Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.