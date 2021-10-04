Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in September

Blue Prism Group plc (OTCMKTS:BPRMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,100 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 297,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPRMF opened at $15.49 on Monday. Blue Prism Group has a 1-year low of $10.31 and a 1-year high of $26.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.27.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Blue Prism Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Blue Prism Group Plc develops business process automation software solutions. It operates through the licensing of Robotic Process Automation software used to automate routine, rules-based back office processes. The company was founded by Alastair Bathgate and David Moss in 2001 and is headquartered in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

