BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) Short Interest Update

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the August 31st total of 204,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlueCity by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BlueCity by 514.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BlueCity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlueCity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in BlueCity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Loop Capital downgraded shares of BlueCity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of BlueCity stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.48. BlueCity has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $106.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.94.

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services.

