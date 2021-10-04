Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $124,105.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,228,356. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $101.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.