B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.84.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRRY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.84 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

BMRRY stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.26. 18,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,238. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

