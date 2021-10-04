BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM)

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FSM. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:FSM opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

