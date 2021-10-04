BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 90,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,570,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ACWV opened at $102.85 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $88.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.33.

