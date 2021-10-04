BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,559 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,798,000 after buying an additional 168,549 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 23.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,844,000 after buying an additional 481,979 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 22.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,371,000 after buying an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,009,000 after buying an additional 1,592,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 60.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,360,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,474,000 after buying an additional 513,627 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $105.50 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $74.25 and a 1 year high of $214.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.33.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The company had revenue of $35.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $503,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,360,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total transaction of $150,985.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,446 shares of company stock valued at $15,974,340 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

