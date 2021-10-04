BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 56.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $81.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.69. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova PLC has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $90.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 37.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.