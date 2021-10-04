BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STBA. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.43. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.15 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.63 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

S&T Bancorp Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.