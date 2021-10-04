BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,659 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 144.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

In other news, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $38,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,441 in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $36.75.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.09.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.