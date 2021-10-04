BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,029 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Archrock were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,337 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:AROC opened at $8.49 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

