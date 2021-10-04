BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 23,646 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,646 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,146,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,927,000 after acquiring an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 96.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 41,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACB opened at $25.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 1.06. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $53.69. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

