BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 857 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Materion were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Materion by 2.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Materion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Materion by 2.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Materion by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Materion by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTRN opened at $69.65 on Monday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average is $72.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTRN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Materion Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

