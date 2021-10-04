Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bogota Financial Corp. is the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank. It offers saving accounts, checking accounts, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment and other financial services. Bogota Financial Corp. is based in NJ, United States. “

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bogota Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

BSBK stock opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $149.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.19. Bogota Financial has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 23.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bogota Financial will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bogota Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 354,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bogota Financial (BSBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.