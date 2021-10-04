Boston Partners Boosts Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Boston Partners raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,425,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347,552 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of Facebook worth $495,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total value of $26,394,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506,715 shares of company stock valued at $904,756,660. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $13.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $329.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,471,113. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.85.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.23.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

