Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,706,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,335 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $538,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.11.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,372,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $120.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,187. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 694.83%. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

